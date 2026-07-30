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CAA to strictly enforce law against helmets without SLS certification
Jul 30, 202605:24 PM
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CAA to strictly enforce law against helmets without SLS certification
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The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has announced that strict legal action will be taken against the manufacture, import, distribution, storage, display or sale of substandard motorcycle helmets.

 

Issuing a statement, the CAA said that it is illegal to manufacture, import, distribute, store, display or sell motorcycle helmets that do not carry the Sri Lanka Standards (SLS) certification mark.

 

According to Direction No. 59 of the Extraordinary Gazette No. 1923/65 dated July 16, 2015, it has been made mandatory for all motorcycle safety helmets manufactured or imported in Sri Lanka to bear the SLS 517 product certification mark.

 

The CAA said that a total of 98 special raids conducted across the country on July 27 resulted in the seizure of 431 helmets without the SLS certification mark.

 

In addition, two factories have been prohibited from selling 3,520 helmets that were manufactured during a period when their SLS licences had not been renewed.

 

The CAA further stated that a total of 151 raids have been carried out so far in 2026, with legal action, including the seizure and suspension of sales, taken against more than 4,038 helmets found to be in violation of the regulations.

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