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About 60,000 ordered to evacuate from fires in Spokane, Washington
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About 60,000 ordered to evacuate from fires in Spokane, Washington
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Around 60,000 people have been ordered to evacuate as ​wildfires threaten the city of Spokane ‌in Washington state, local officials said Sunday, adding the fires in the region had destroyed 600 ​buildings, including homes and businesses.

 

The Spokane ​Area Fire, which contains three separate blazes, was threatening the areas under evacuation orders, Spokane Fire Chief Tom Williams told Reuters.

 

The fires had burned ​5,390 acres (2,180 hectares) by Sunday, according to a federal incident management team.

 

Williams said the fires had yet ​to be contained.

 

No injuries or deaths had ​been reported, officials said at a Sunday afternoon news conference.

 

Spokane ‌Mayor Lisa Brown called it "the worst natural disaster our region has faced."

 

Around 10,000 electricity customers in the region had no power as of ​Sunday afternoon, ​Avista Utilities CEO Heather Rosentrader said.

 

State officials have said that more than 250,000 acres (101,171 ​hectares) are burning across Washington state.

 

Washington Governor ​Bob Ferguson said he had spoken with U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday and requested assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The governor has declared a statewide emergency.

 

Source: Reuters

-Agencies 

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