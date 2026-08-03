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Sri Lanka reports 86,386 dengue cases so far this year with 62 deaths
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Sri Lanka reports 86,386 dengue cases so far this year with 62 deaths
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Sri Lanka has reported 86,386 dengue cases so far this year, according to the latest data released by the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU).

 

The figures show that 1,034 cases have been reported during the first few days of August alone.

 

An analysis of the monthly data indicates that July recorded the highest number of dengue cases, with 29,978 infections reported. This was followed by 21,533 cases in June and 8,590 cases in May.

 

At the district level, Gampaha has reported the highest number of dengue cases, accounting for 18,321 cases (21.21%).

 

Colombo recorded the second-highest number of infections with 17,101 cases, followed by Kandy (6,032), Matara (5,848) and Kalutara (5,633).

 

Meanwhile, Mullaitivu has reported the lowest number of dengue cases, with 55 infections recorded so far this year.

 

Province-wise, the Western Province continues to account for more than half of the country's dengue burden, with 45,675 cases (52.87%) reported.

 

The Southern Province has recorded 12,969 cases (15.01%), making it the second most affected province, while the Central Province has reported 7,567 cases.

 

In view of the prevailing situation, 137 Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions across the country have been identified as high-risk dengue zones.

 

The NDCU further stated that 62 dengue-related deaths have been reported this year, with the case fatality rate standing at 0.07%.

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