Three spill gates of Upper Kotmale Reservoir open amid heavy rains

Engineers in charge of the Upper Kotmale Reservoir have stated that three spill gates of the reservoir opened automatically early this morning (03) due to heavy rainfall in the reservoir's catchment areas.

The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has advised residents living along both banks of the Kotmale Oya downstream of the reservoir dam to remain vigilant, as the remaining spill gates will open automatically if heavy rainfall continues in the Upper Kotmale catchment areas.

Meanwhile, it has been reported that the water flow of St. Clair's and Devon Falls has also increased significantly due to the heavy rainfall affecting the region.