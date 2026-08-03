‘Level-3’ landslide early warnings issued to residents in several districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 3 (Red/Evacuation) landslide early warning for several areas in the Kandy District, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.

Accordingly, a Level 3 (Red/Evacuation) warning has been issued for the following areas in Kandy District:

Kandy District: Pasbage Korale, Ganga Ihala Korale

A Level 2 (Amber) landslide warning has been issued for the following areas:

Kandy District: Ududumbara, Udapalatha

Kegalle District: Yatiyantota, Aranayaka

Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa, Norwood, Nuwara Eliya, Kothmale East, Kothmale West

Ratnapura District: Opanayaka, Imbulpe, Ratnapura

Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warning has been issued for the following areas:

Kandy District: Panwila, Medadumbara

Kegalle District: Deraniyagala, Dehiowita

Ratnapura District: Nivitigala, Kuruwita

The NBRO stated that these warnings will remain in effect until 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (04).