‘Level-3’ landslide early warnings issued to residents in several districts

The National Building Research Organisation (NBRO) has issued a Level 3 (Red/Evacuation) landslide early warning for several areas in the Kandy District, as heavy rainfall continues in parts of the island.
Accordingly, a Level 3 (Red/Evacuation) warning has been issued for the following areas in Kandy District:
Kandy District: Pasbage Korale, Ganga Ihala Korale
A Level 2 (Amber) landslide warning has been issued for the following areas:
Kandy District: Ududumbara, Udapalatha
Kegalle District: Yatiyantota, Aranayaka
Nuwara Eliya District: Ambagamuwa, Norwood, Nuwara Eliya, Kothmale East, Kothmale West
Ratnapura District: Opanayaka, Imbulpe, Ratnapura
Meanwhile, a Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warning has been issued for the following areas:
Kandy District: Panwila, Medadumbara
Kegalle District: Deraniyagala, Dehiowita
Ratnapura District: Nivitigala, Kuruwita
The NBRO stated that these warnings will remain in effect until 9.00 a.m. tomorrow (04).