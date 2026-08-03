AG to appeal ruling barring PTA charges against 'Harak Kata' and four others

The Attorney General (AG) has informed the Colombo High Court that an appeal will be filed against its recent ruling which held that charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) cannot be pursued against five accused, including Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias "Harak Kata", over an alleged conspiracy to escape while in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The notification was made by the State Counsel appearing on behalf of the Attorney General when the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala today.

The court also considered the bail applications filed by the accused and announced that its order on the bail requests will be delivered on August 20, 2026.

Meanwhile, noting that the PTA charges against the accused have been removed, the High Court Judge ordered that ‘Harak Kata,’ who is currently being held at the old Tangalle Prison under remand custody, be transferred to a suitable prison facility.