header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
AG to appeal ruling barring PTA charges against 'Harak Kata' and four others
18h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
AG to appeal ruling barring PTA charges against 'Harak Kata' and four others
Mobitel Inner

The Attorney General (AG) has informed the Colombo High Court that an appeal will be filed against its recent ruling which held that charges under the Prevention of Terrorism Act (PTA) cannot be pursued against five accused, including Nadun Chinthaka Wickramaratne, alias "Harak Kata", over an alleged conspiracy to escape while in the custody of the Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

 

The notification was made by the State Counsel appearing on behalf of the Attorney General when the case was taken up before Colombo High Court Judge Buddhika C. Ragala today.

 

The court also considered the bail applications filed by the accused and announced that its order on the bail requests will be delivered on August 20, 2026.

 

Meanwhile, noting that the PTA charges against the accused have been removed, the High Court Judge ordered that ‘Harak Kata,’ who is currently being held at the old Tangalle Prison under remand custody, be transferred to a suitable prison facility.

RelatedNews
PTA charges against ‘Harak Kata’ and 4 others cannot be maintained: High Court

PTA charges against ‘Harak Kata’ and 4 others cannot be maintained: High Court

Jul 30, 202606:05 PM
MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Lassana Flora