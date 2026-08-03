Residents near Kelani River urged to stay alert amid flood risk

There is a possibility of minor flooding in low-lying areas of the Kelani River Valley within the next 24 hours, according to the Department of Irrigation.

The warning was issued at 3.30 p.m. today (03) and will remain valid until 3.30 p.m. tomorrow (04).

Significant rainfall has been recorded in the upper and middle catchment areas of the Kelani River Basin.

Based on these rainfall conditions and the analysis of water levels at river gauges maintained by the Irrigation Department within the basin, a warning has been issued that a minor flood situation could develop within the next 24 hours.

This warning applies to low-lying areas of the Kelani River Valley located within the following Divisional Secretariat Divisions:

Dompe

Seethawaka

Homagama

Kaduwela

Biyagama

Kolonnawa

Furthermore, according to current weather forecasts, further high-intensity rainfall is expected, which could lead to a rapid and sudden increase in river water levels.

Residents living in these areas, individuals using the river, and motorists travelling through these regions are strongly advised to exercise extreme caution and remain highly vigilant regarding the developing situation.

Disaster management authorities have been requested to take the necessary proactive measures in this regard.