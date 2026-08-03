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Army rescues 24 families affected by floods in Kotagala and Ginigathhena
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Army rescues 24 families affected by floods in Kotagala and Ginigathhena
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A total of 24 families affected by flooding in the Kotagala and Ginigathhena Blackwater areas have been rescued by Sri Lanka Army personnel and moved to safer locations this afternoon (03).

 

The flooding occurred after the Hatton Oya, which flows from Hatton towards Nawalapitiya, overflowed its banks, causing a line of estate houses in the Ginigathhena Blackwater area to be inundated.

 

Army personnel from the 56 Infantry Brigade Headquarters in Kotagala carried out the rescue operation following reports of residents being trapped due to rising floodwaters.

 

Residents affected in the following areas were evacuated:

  • Ginigathhena Blackwater Estate

  • Hatton Kotagala Commercial Estate

  • Loghill Estate

  • Mayfield Estate

The operation was conducted as part of emergency response efforts to assist people affected by the adverse weather conditions and ensure their safe relocation.

 

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