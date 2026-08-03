Appeals Court to deliver decision on Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s writ petition on Sep. 22

The Court of Appeal has concluded its consideration of the writ petition filed by former President Gotabaya Rajapaksa seeking an order preventing his arrest and detention in connection with investigations into the Easter Sunday terrorist attacks.

The court announced that its decision on whether to grant leave to proceed with the petition will be delivered on September 22, said Ada Derana reporter.

The two-member bench also directed that any written submissions related to the case be filed on or before August 31.