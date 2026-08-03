Mawanella water supply disrupted after heavy rains

Water supply to Mawanella and Aranayaka has been disrupted due to blockages at the water intake points supplying the Asupini Ella and Mawanella water treatment plants caused by heavy rainfall.

The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) said the affected treatment plants are facing difficulties in operating under normal conditions due to the obstruction of water intake locations.

As a result, the water supply has been completely suspended in the Mawanella and Aranayaka Divisional Secretariat divisions.

Meanwhile, areas from Mawanella to Karandana Junction and along the Mawanella–Rambukkana road are currently receiving water at reduced pressure.

The NWSDB stated that it will begin clearing the blocked intake points and restore the treatment plants once weather conditions improve, with the aim of resuming normal water supply as soon as possible.