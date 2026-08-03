65-year-old killed in Nawalapitiya landslide, 138 evacuated

A 65-year-old man has died after being trapped under a collapsed earth embankment in the Solankanda area of Nawalapitiya due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The Director of the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) Pradeep Kodippili confirmed the death while addressing a special media briefing today (03) on the impact of the current weather situation.

Meanwhile, minor flooding has affected the Nawalapitiya area in the Kandy District following heavy rainfall.

The DMC Director said 138 people belonging to 38 families in Nawalapitiya have been evacuated and relocated to safer locations due to the flood threat.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation and have urged residents in affected areas to remain vigilant as adverse weather conditions continue.