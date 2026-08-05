Zaheer Khan co-owned group acquires Jaffna Kings LPL franchise

Anchor Sports AB, a Stockholm-based sports ownership group co-owned by former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan and businessman Nagendra Siddoutam, has acquired Lanka Premier League (LPL) franchise Jaffna Kings. The team will now be rebranded as Anchor Jaffna Kings.

Anchor Sports AB's step-in returns the team to a structured environment. It had been under the emergency regulatory control of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) and the LPL rights holders Innovation Production Group since July 23, when the previous ownership was terminated. The acquisition also integrates Jaffna into a growing global multi-club sports network managed by Anchor Sports AB.

"The acquisition further strengthens Anchor Sports' growing international portfolio, which already includes the Antwerp Anchors in the European T20 Premier League (Belgium) and the Vancouver Anchors men's and women's teams competing in Canada's Super60 league," an IPG media release said.

The move comes less than two weeks after Jaffna's previous ownership, Sports Commune - co-owned by former India Under-19 cricketer Manjot Kalra and entrepreneur Mayank Goel - was terminated. Kalra was arrested on July 16 and is currently in remand custody on charges of match fixing, while Goel's whereabouts are unknown. Sports Commune had taken ownership of Jaffna in May, before which the franchise was owned by the Lyca Group, from 2021-2025. In the inaugural LPL season, Jaffna was owned by a consortium led by Arnold Anandan and Rahul Sood.

Each of these ownership terms ended due to a failure to meet financial obligations; in the days following Kalra's arrest, SLC and IPG had to step in, deploy emergency funds, and assume direct operational control to keep the team in the ongoing season.

But despite the shadow cast by the off-field turmoil, Jaffna have flourished on the field and remain the benchmark of success in LPL history. They are the league's most dominant side, securing four out of five completed championship titles. This season, too, they topped the league table in the round-robin stage to make the playoffs.

"This is a significant step for us," Siddoutam said in the release. “Sri Lanka has a rich cricketing heritage, and the LPL has established itself as a well-run, highly competitive league in a short span of time. The Anchor Jaffna Kings will be a natural extension of what we're building globally - franchises that are rooted in their local communities while being part of a connected, international Anchor network. We're looking forward to investing in the Anchor Jaffna Kings and contributing to the league's continued growth.”

Zaheer said he was thrilled to be part of the deal. “I've always admired the calibre, innovation and variety of bowling talent that comes out of Sri Lanka - it's a country I've visited, competed in, and hold very fond memories of. To now be part of Sri Lankan cricket as an owner is something I'm genuinely thrilled about, and I can't wait to get started with the Anchor Jaffna Kings.”

LPL Tournament director Samantha Dodanwela said: “Having an owner of Zaheer Khan's calibre involved with the Anchor Jaffna Kings is a real boost for the league. The mentorship and direction he can offer our young Sri Lankan players will be enormous, and we're excited to see that experience passed on both on and off the field.”

Source: Cricinfo

– Agencies