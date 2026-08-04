Flood warnings for Kelani and Kalu river basins withdrawn

The Irrigation Department has withdrawn the flood warnings issued for the Kelani and Kalu river basins following a decline in river water levels.

The Department issued flood warnings yesterday (03) after water levels in the Kelani River indicated a major flood situation at 1.30 p.m., while minor flood conditions were reported in the Kalu River at 2.00 p.m. and the Kelani River at 3.30 p.m.

However, the Irrigation Department said river water levels have now returned to normal levels, and therefore the flood warning notices have been cancelled.

The Hydrology and Disaster Management Division of the Irrigation Department said it continues to closely monitor rainfall patterns and fluctuations in river water levels across the island.

The Department added that necessary steps will be taken to issue early warnings if any flood risk emerges in the future.