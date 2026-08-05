Teenager dies in motorcycle accident in Mawathagama

A 17-year-old youth has died following a collision between a motorcycle and a bus on the Ahasyanapitiya Road in Mawathagama, police stated.

Police said the accident occurred in front of a community hall when the motorcycle travelling from Mawathagama towards Ahasyanapitiya collided with a bus travelling in the opposite direction.

The deceased, a resident of Mawathagama sustained serious injuries and was admitted to Mawathagama Hospital before being transferred to Kurunegala Hospital for further treatment.

The motorcyclist died while receiving treatment at the hospital. The pillion rider who was injured in the accident also received medical attention.

Mawathagama Police have commenced investigations into the incident.