header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Level 2 landslide warnings extended for four districts
20h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Level 2 landslide warnings extended for four districts
Mobitel Inner

The National Building Research Institute (NBRI) has extended Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings for several areas in four districts due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

 

The warnings will remain in effect for 24 hours, from 9:00 a.m. today (05) until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (06).

 

According to the NBRI, Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued for selected Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Kandy, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.

 

Warnings have been issued to residents of Udadumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Deltota, Pasbage Korale, Doluwa, Medadumbara, Panwila and Udapalatha Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Kandy District, Yatiyanthota, Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Aranayaka and Deraniyagala Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Kegalle District, Talawakelle, Ambagamuwa, Norwood, Kotmale East, Kotmale West and Nuwara Eliya Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Nuwara Eliya District, and Openayake, Imbulpe and Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Ratnapura District.

 

Meanwhile, Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings have also been issued for selected areas in the Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.
Level 1 landslide warnings have been issued to residents of the Kegalle Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas, Hanguranketha Divisional Secretariat Division in the Nuwara Eliya District and the Nivithigala and Kuruwita Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Ratnapura District.

 

Authorities have also advised residents in landslide-prone areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions as adverse weather conditions continue.

 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Lassana Flora