Level 2 landslide warnings extended for four districts

The National Building Research Institute (NBRI) has extended Level 2 (Amber) landslide warnings for several areas in four districts due to the prevailing adverse weather conditions.

The warnings will remain in effect for 24 hours, from 9:00 a.m. today (05) until 9:00 a.m. tomorrow (06).

According to the NBRI, Level 2 landslide warnings have been issued for selected Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Kandy, Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.

Warnings have been issued to residents of Udadumbara, Ganga Ihala Korale, Deltota, Pasbage Korale, Doluwa, Medadumbara, Panwila and Udapalatha Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Kandy District, Yatiyanthota, Bulathkohupitiya, Dehiowita, Aranayaka and Deraniyagala Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Kegalle District, Talawakelle, Ambagamuwa, Norwood, Kotmale East, Kotmale West and Nuwara Eliya Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Nuwara Eliya District, and Openayake, Imbulpe and Ratnapura Divisional Secretariat Divisions and surrounding areas in the Ratnapura District.

Meanwhile, Level 1 (Yellow) landslide warnings have also been issued for selected areas in the Kegalle, Nuwara Eliya and Ratnapura districts.

Level 1 landslide warnings have been issued to residents of the Kegalle Divisional Secretariat Division and surrounding areas, Hanguranketha Divisional Secretariat Division in the Nuwara Eliya District and the Nivithigala and Kuruwita Divisional Secretariat Divisions in the Ratnapura District.

Authorities have also advised residents in landslide-prone areas to remain alert and take necessary precautions as adverse weather conditions continue.