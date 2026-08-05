Ex-State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa’s case fixed for trial

The Colombo High Court today (05) fixed September 28 as the date to commence trial proceedings in the corruption case filed by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC) against former State Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and three others.

The order was issued when the case was taken up before court, with Rajapaksa and the other accused, who are currently on bail, appearing before the judge.

After considering submissions made by the parties, the court directed that the trial commence on September 28.

The Bribery Commission has filed the case against former Minister Shasheendra Rajapaksa and two others on charges of committing the offense of “corruption” under the Anti-Corruption Act by illegally obtaining Rs. 8,850,000 as compensation for the destruction of his political office, which had been constructed on a plot of land belonging to the Mahaweli Authority, by protesters during the ‘Aragalaya’ period.