Red warning issued for strong winds and rough seas from Hambantota to Pottuvil

A red warning for strong winds and rough seas has been issued for sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil.

The Department of Meteorology said the warning will be in effect from 10.00 a.m. today (05) until 10.00 a.m. tomorrow (06).

According to the warning, sea areas extending from Hambantota to Pottuvil are expected to experience very rough conditions at times, with strong gusty winds reaching speeds of 60–70 kmph.

The Met. Department has also advised naval and fishing communities not to venture into these sea areas until further notice.

Meanwhile, sea areas extending from Puttalam to Hambantota via Colombo and Galle are expected to be rough at times, with strong gusty winds of 50–60 kmph.

Naval and fishing communities engaged in fishing and other maritime activities in the affected areas have been urged to remain vigilant and pay close attention to further weather updates issued by the Department of Meteorology.