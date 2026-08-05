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Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit
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Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri arrives in Sri Lanka for official visit
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The Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri has arrived in the country this morning (05) on a one-day official visit.

 

The Indian Foreign Secretary was received by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha.

 

During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri is scheduled to meet with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake, Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya and Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath, among other officials, the Indian High Commission in Colombo noted.

 

The visit is expected to further strengthen the close bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, while building on ongoing high-level engagements and advancing key areas of cooperation between the two countries.

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