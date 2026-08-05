Police probe possible underworld link in Ratmalana grenade attack

Police are investigating a grenade attack on a residence along the Gnanendra Road in Ratmalana after two hand grenades were reportedly thrown at the property early this morning (05).

According to police, one of the grenades detonated while the other landed in the garden without exploding.

No injuries were reported in the attack. However, the blast damaged the property, shattering the glass panes of two windows.

Preliminary investigations have identified the owner of the house as a cousin of Russell Aloysius Smith, who is believed to be residing overseas and is alleged by authorities to have links to an organized criminal group.

Police said they have also received information suggesting that Smith previously maintained close ties with alleged organized crime figures known by the aliases "Anju" and "Dharme." Investigators further allege that Smith later fell out with Anju.

Authorities are continuing investigations to determine the motive behind the attack and identify those responsible.

No arrests have been made thus far.