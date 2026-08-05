Two hand grenades hurled at Ratmalana residence; no injuries reported

A grenade attack was reported at a residence on Sri Gnanendra Road in Ratmalana, with police launching an investigation into the incident.

Police said two hand grenades were thrown at the house, one of which exploded. No injuries were reported in the attack, police said.

CCTV footage obtained from the area shows two individuals, believed to be linked to the attack, fleeing the scene following the incident.

Further investigations are underway to identify the suspects and determine the motive behind the attack.