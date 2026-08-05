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Derana honours Commonwealth Games medal winners Rumesh Tharanga and Palitha Bandara
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Derana honours Commonwealth Games medal winners Rumesh Tharanga and Palitha Bandara
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A special ceremony was held this morning (05) at the Derana Head Office to honour Sri Lankan athletes Rumesh Tharanga and Palitha Bandara for their outstanding achievements at the 2026 Glasgow Commonwealth Games.

 

Rumesh Tharanga, who secured the gold medal for Sri Lanka in the men’s javelin throw event, and para-athlete Palitha Bandara, who won the silver medal in the para discus throw event, were recognised during the event.

 

Financial rewards were also presented to both athletes in appreciation of their achievements.

 

Rumesh Tharanga made history at the 23rd Commonwealth Games held in Glasgow, Scotland, by winning the gold medal in the javelin throw. This was Sri Lanka’s first athletics gold medal at the Commonwealth Games in 76 years.

 

Meanwhile, Palitha Bandara added another medal to Sri Lanka’s tally by securing the silver medal in the para discus throw event.

 

The ceremony was attended by Derana Media Network Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer Madhawa Madawala, along with other officials and guests.

 

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