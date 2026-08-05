India’s Foreign Secretary holds talks with Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath

The Foreign Secretary of India, Vikram Misri met with Minister of Foreign Affairs Vijitha Herath in Colombo for a round of discussions today (05).

The discussions focused on the ongoing cooperation between the two countries, with both sides reviewing progress in key priority areas and matters of mutual interest, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said.

Meanwhile, the visiting Indian Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri also held discussions with the Secretary to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Aruni Ranaraja during his ongoing visit to Colombo.

The two officials discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest, while exploring ways to further strengthen the close bilateral relations between India and Sri Lanka.

During the meeting, the Indian Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Sri Lanka’s central role in India’s Neighbourhood First Policy and in advancing the vision of Mahasagar, highlighting the importance of continued cooperation between the two countries.

The Indian Foreign Secretary of India arrived in the country this morning (05) on a one-day official visit.

He was received by High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Santosh Jha.

During his visit, Foreign Secretary Misri is scheduled to meet with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya, among other officials, the Indian High Commission in Colombo noted.

The visit is expected to further strengthen the close bilateral ties between India and Sri Lanka, while building on ongoing high-level engagements and advancing key areas of cooperation between the two countries.