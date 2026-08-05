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Ex-Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam remanded
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Ex-Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam remanded
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Former Minister Akila Viraj Kariyawasam, who was arrested by the Commission to Investigate Allegations of Bribery or Corruption (CIABOC), has been remanded until August 18, 2026.

 

He was arrested earlier today over allegations of misusing employees recruited to the Office of the President’s Senior Advisor for his personal work.

 

CIABOC officials arrested the former minister today (05) after he appeared before the commission to record a statement pertaining to the investigation.

 

According to the CIABOC, four employees recruited to the Office of the President’s Senior Advisor (Decentralized Administration) during Kariyawasam’s tenure in the position were allegedly used for his personal work.

 

Three of them were reportedly assigned to work at a fuel station owned by the former minister, while the other employee was allegedly not engaged in duties at his designated office.

 

Accordingly, he was arrested on allegations of corruption for causing a financial loss of Rs. 2,768,836.14 to the government by having salaries and allowances paid to the employees despite their alleged involvement in duties unrelated to their official assignments.

 

The former minister was ordered remanded until August 18 after being produced before the Colombo Chief Magistrate’s Court.

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