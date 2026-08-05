Over 450 pharmacies islandwide raided so far this year - CAA

The Consumer Affairs Authority (CAA) has conducted raids on a total of 471 pharmacies islandwide so far this year as part of special operations to ensure consumer health safety, resulting in fines exceeding Rs. 2.2 million.

According to the CAA, a total of 362 pharmacies were raided and investigations were carried out between January 1 and June 30, 2026, while a further 109 pharmacies were raided during a special programme conducted on August 3 and 4, with 86 violations detected.

The investigations uncovered several illegal practices, including storing expired medicines and pharmaceutical products for sale, selling medicines without mandatory consumer information displayed to consumers, violating the rules on entering prescribed consumer information and breaching regulations related to medicines, medical devices, baby products and other consumer goods.

During the raids, a large number of expired pills, injections, syringes, creams, baby products, pregnancy test kits, other medical items and consumer goods were seized and produced before Magistrate’s Courts.

The courts have imposed fines amounting to Rs. 2,269,500 in total in cases filed by the CAA.

The CAA urged consumers to check expiry dates, labels and other mandatory consumer information before purchasing medicines and health-related products.

The CAA also urged the public to report any violations of consumer laws through the ‘ 1977 ’ consumer hotline during office hours.