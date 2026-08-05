Showers exceeding 75 mm expected in Sabaragamuwa, Kandy and Nuwara Eliya today

Showers and thundershowers will occur in several parts of the country, with heavy rainfall and strong winds expected in some areas today (05), the Department of Meteorology has stated.

According to the Met. Department, showers or thundershowers will occur at times in the Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-Western Provinces, and in the Kandy, Nuwara Eliya, Galle and Matara Districts. Cloudy skies are expected to prevail over these areas throughout the day, the Met. Department added.

Fairly heavy rainfall exceeding 75 mm is likely at some areas in the Sabaragamuwa Province and the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya Districts.

Meanwhile, showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in the Uva and Eastern Provinces, and in the Mullaitivu District, after 2.00 p.m.

Strong winds of 40 to 50 km/h are also expected at times over the North Central, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and North-Western Provinces.

The Department of Meteorology has urged the general public to take necessary precautions to minimize the risk of damage caused by temporary localized strong winds and lightning associated with thundershowers.