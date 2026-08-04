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Attempted shooting reported in Dehiwala; Police launch investigation
Aug 04, 202609:02 PM
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Attempted shooting reported in Dehiwala; Police launch investigation
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An attempted shooting targeting the owner of a bakery near the Dahanayake Grounds on the Dehiwala-Kaduwela Road was foiled after the firearm used by the attacker failed to discharge, police said.

 

The incident took place at around 8.10 p.m. today (4) when a masked individual arrived at the location on a motorcycle and attempted to shoot the bakery owner.

 

Police said the suspect had aimed the firearm at the bakery owner, however, the weapon failed to operate at the time of the attempted attack.

 

The bakery owner subsequently confronted the assailant and, during a struggle, managed to take control of the firearm.

 

The suspect then fled the scene, while the bakery owner sustained minor injuries during the incident, police said.

 

The Police Media Division stated that investigations have commenced to identify and arrest the suspect involved in the failed shooting attempt.

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