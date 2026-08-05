New Army Commander calls on President Anura Kumara

Lieutenant General Nilantha Premaratne, who has been appointed as the 26th Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, has met President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (05).

This was the first official meeting between Lieutenant General Premaratne and the President following his assumption of duties as the new Army Commander.

In keeping with the longstanding tradition of meeting the Head of State upon assuming office, the Army Commander visited the Presidential Secretariat and exchanged commemorative mementoes with President Anura Kumara Dissanayake.

The President also extended his felicitations to Lieutenant General Premaratne on his appointment as Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, according to a statement issued by the President’s Media Division.

--PMD--