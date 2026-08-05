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Mohamed Salah mobbed by fans in Istanbul ahead of Trabzonspor move
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Mohamed Salah mobbed by fans in Istanbul ahead of Trabzonspor move
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Turkish club Trabzonspor are set to land Mohamed Salah on a free transfer.

 

Former Liverpool star Salah was on Wednesday pictured in a Trabzonspor shirt on the club's official Instagram page. The pictures were taken aboard his flight to Istanbul. Salah was then mobbed by fans on his arrival in the city.

 

"Trabzon, are you ready? I can hear you, see you very soon," said Salah in a video released by the club. He is expected to sign a two-year deal.

 

Chairman Ertugrul Dogan told broadcaster A Spor that Salah was expected in ​Istanbul for medical checks on Wednesday before heading to Trabzon.

 

“Negotiations have been ​launched to transfer professional footballer Mohamed Salah, who is in a free status, to our club, Trabzonspor said in a statement on Tuesday night.

 

According to reports, Salah had earlier considered joining Istanbul club Besiktas but negotiations ended over financial and image rights issues.

 

Salah left Anfield after nine successful years, having scored 257 goals in 442 appearances. He helped Liverpool win the Premier League twice and the Uefa Champions League once.

 

In the 2024/25 season, Salah scored 29 league goals and provided 18 assists, equalling the league record for most goal involvements in a single season.

 

He was also named Premier League Player of the Season and won the Golden Boot and the Playmaker Award, becoming the first player to clinch all three in one campaign.

 

However, his performance began to dip last ​season, with seven goals and seven assists in 27 ‌league matches. He was left on the bench in Champions League games, leading to a public spat with Liverpool's then-manager Arne ​Slot.

 

Salah was also part of the Egyptian team that performed admirably at the recent Fifa World Cup, where they suffered a heart-breaking and controversial 3-2 defeat to Argentina in the last 16.

 

Still, it was a tournament to remember for Salah and Egypt as they won at the World Cup for the first ​time in four attempts, moved out of the group phase and reached the last 16.

 

Source: The National 

 

--Agencies 

 

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