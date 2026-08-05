Sri Lanka blocks 24 major online betting sites amid illegal gambling crackdown

Sri Lanka has blocked access to some of the world’s largest online betting sites as part of a crackdown on unauthorised gambling, the Digital Economy Ministry said on Wednesday (Aug 5).
Online gambling is legal in Sri Lanka, but operators must register with the authorities and pay licence fees.
The government ordered local internet providers to bar access from Sri Lanka to 24 major gambling sites.
The authorities also warned Sri Lankans that investing in those sites was illegal.
The banned sites include stake.com, bet365.com, betway.com and 1xBet.com.
“All telecom service providers have been ordered to implement the ban with immediate effect,” the ministry said in a statement.
The blocked online betting sites:
1. 1xbet.com
2. betway.com/en-lk
3. 22bet.com
4. melbet.com
5. unibet.com
6. betfair.com
7. dafabet.com
8. bet365.com
9. 1win.com
10. spinbetter.com
11. 10cric.com
12. bc.game
13. megapari.com
14. pin-up.bet
15. stake.com
16. mostbet.com
17. parimatch.com
18. betwinner.com
19. linebet.com
20. 4rabet.com
21. rajabets.com
22. dbbet.com
23. coldbet.com
24. WinWin
-With AFP Inputs