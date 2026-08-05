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Sri Lanka blocks 24 major online betting sites amid illegal gambling crackdown
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Sri Lanka blocks 24 major online betting sites amid illegal gambling crackdown
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Sri Lanka has blocked access to some of the world’s largest online betting sites as part of a crackdown on unauthorised gambling, the Digital Economy Ministry said on Wednesday (Aug 5).

 

Online gambling is legal in Sri Lanka, but operators must register with the authorities and pay licence fees.

 

The government ordered local internet providers to bar access from Sri Lanka to 24 major gambling sites.

 

The authorities also warned Sri Lankans that investing in those sites was illegal.

 

The banned sites include stake.com, bet365.com, betway.com and 1xBet.com.

 

“All telecom service providers have been ordered to implement the ban with immediate effect,” the ministry said in a statement. 

 

The blocked online betting sites:

 

1.            1xbet.com

2.            betway.com/en-lk

3.            22bet.com

4.            melbet.com

5.            unibet.com

6.            betfair.com

7.            dafabet.com

8.            bet365.com

9.            1win.com

10.          spinbetter.com

11.          10cric.com

12.          bc.game

13.          megapari.com

14.          pin-up.bet

15.          stake.com

16.          mostbet.com

17.          parimatch.com

18.          betwinner.com

19.          linebet.com

20.          4rabet.com

21.          rajabets.com

22.          dbbet.com

23.          coldbet.com

24.          WinWin

 

-With AFP Inputs

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