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5-hour water cut in several areas of Kandy tomorrow
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5-hour water cut in several areas of Kandy tomorrow
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The National Water Supply and Drainage Board (NWSDB) has announced that a five-hour water cut will be imposed in several areas of Kandy tomorrow (06) due to essential maintenance work.

 

The water cut will affect areas supplied by the Poojapitiya Water Supply Scheme, including those served by the Medawala (Old and New), Gallenawatta, Galagedara and Mawathagama service reservoirs.

 

Accordingly, the water supply will be suspended for five hours from 9.00 p.m. to 2.00 p.m. tomorrow (06) for the following areas.

 

Medawala (Old) Service Reservoir

Kevumkohe Road, Gonigoda, Jayanthi Road, Gurukewe, Palkumbura, Idamegama, Arambegama, Gorokgas Anga Road, Elamalpatha, Kotuthenna, Pethiyagodawatta, Kaluwana, Bothota, Harankahatenna, Dodamthenna, Kumburegedara, Dembaralova, Thibbutta and Thalapellegoda Road.

 

Medawala (New) Service Reservoir

Batugoda, Ehelagashinna, Diddeniya, Owissa, Watagoda, Dombagammana, Hadeniya, Suriyakumbura, Ambaruppa, Harankahawa, Bokkawala, Walathenna and Pathirada.

 

Gallenawatta Service Reservoir

Gallenawatta and Khananga.

 

Galagedara Service Reservoir

Galagedara, Wemada, Boyagoda areas, Rambukkana Road, Poholiyadda Road and Kurunegala Road.

 

Mawathagama Service Reservoir

Mawathagama, Barandana Road, Rambukkana Road, Paragahadeniya, Yatiwilla, Millawa and Pilessa.

 

The NWSDB apologised for the inconvenience caused and urged consumers in the affected areas to use water sparingly during the interruption.

 

For further information, the public can contact the NWSDB via its 1939 hotline, the NWSDB added.

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