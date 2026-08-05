PM Harini and Indian Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral cooperation in education

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has met with the Foreign Secretary of the Government of India, Vikram Misri, and the accompanying delegation today (5) at Temple Trees.

According to the Prime Minister's Media Division, the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of education, with particular attention given to Sri Lanka's ongoing education reforms.

The Prime Minister briefed the delegation on the Government's priorities in transforming the education sector, including initiatives to advance digital education and improve access to quality learning opportunities.

The meeting also explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration between higher education institutions in the two countries. Both sides exchanged views on expanding student exchange programmes, promoting joint research initiatives, and fostering greater academic cooperation, the statement said.

The discussions also highlighted on bilateral trade relations and opportunities to further enhance economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and India. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of deepening economic engagement for the mutual benefit of the two countries while also focusing on avenues to promote tourism and strengthen people-to-people ties between Sri Lanka and India, it added.

The meeting was attended by Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Prasanna Shrivastava, Joint Secretary, Maitrey Kulkarni, Deputy High Commissioner, Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.