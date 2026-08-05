header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
PM Harini and Indian Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral cooperation in education
10h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
PM Harini and Indian Foreign Secretary discuss bilateral cooperation in education
Mobitel Inner

Prime Minister Dr. Harini Amarasuriya has met with the Foreign Secretary of the Government of India, Vikram Misri, and the accompanying delegation today (5) at Temple Trees.

 

According to the Prime Minister's Media Division, the discussions focused on enhancing bilateral cooperation in the field of education, with particular attention given to Sri Lanka's ongoing education reforms.

 

The Prime Minister briefed the delegation on the Government's priorities in transforming the education sector, including initiatives to advance digital education and improve access to quality learning opportunities.

 

The meeting also explored opportunities to strengthen collaboration between higher education institutions in the two countries. Both sides exchanged views on expanding student exchange programmes, promoting joint research initiatives, and fostering greater academic cooperation, the statement said. 

 

The discussions also highlighted on bilateral trade relations and opportunities to further enhance economic cooperation between Sri Lanka and India. Both sides reaffirmed the importance of deepening economic engagement for the mutual benefit of the two countries while also focusing on avenues to promote tourism and strengthen people-to-people ties between Sri Lanka and India, it added.

 

The meeting was attended by Santosh Jha, High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Prasanna Shrivastava, Joint Secretary, Maitrey Kulkarni, Deputy High Commissioner, Pradeep Saputhanthri, Secretary to the Prime Minister, Sagarika Bogahawatta, Additional Secretary to the Prime Minister and officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Foreign Employment and Tourism.

 

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Ex-MP warns proposed extension of judges' retirement age risks sparking youth unrest

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Adverse weather claims eight lives, affects over 16,000 people islandwide

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Eight dead, over 11,000 affected by adverse weather Heavy rains expected after Thursday: Met. Dept.

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

Parliament heats up over judges’ retirement age 22A draft will be gazetted shortly: Justice Minister

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

“Chief Prelates did not oppose judicial reforms” Govt seeks to increase retirement age of all judges

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

Thai, Sri Lankan cultures celebrated at Thai festival 2026 held in Colombo

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

“There is another reason behind the rush” – Lawyers’ body questions judges’ retirement age move

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

New Constitution, land issues take centre stage as Tamil and Muslim leaders meet President

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Mahara Prison Clash: Multiple investigations launched into Rs. 150 million damage

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

Bad weather wreaks havoc across Sri Lanka Warning for heavy rains, strong winds & landslides issued

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Lassana Flora