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Over 16,000 affected by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka
9h ago
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Over 16,000 affected by adverse weather conditions in Sri Lanka
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The Disaster Management Centre (DMC) has reported that a total of 16,345 individuals from 4,151 families have been affected by the prevailing adverse weather conditions across the country.

 

According to the latest DMC report, the highest number of affected individuals has been recorded in the Nuwara Eliya District, where a total of 7,288 people from 1,912 families have been impacted, with six deaths reported.

 

The DMC reported that one death each was recorded from the Puttalam and Kandy districts, bringing the total number of weather-related fatalities to eight so far.

 

The DMC further stated that the disaster situation has caused damage to one house completely, while another 581 houses have sustained partial damages.

 

These figures have been reported from 383 Divisional Secretariat Divisions across 11 districts in the island, the DMC added.

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