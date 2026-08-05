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Govt to launch two-year national dengue eradication programme - Health Minister
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Govt to launch two-year national dengue eradication programme - Health Minister
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Minister of Health and Mass Media Dr. Nalinda Jayatissa has stated that a planned and targeted national programme should be implemented with the aim of eradicating dengue within the next two years.

 

The Minister made these remarks during a special discussion held at the Colombo National Hospital today (05) to review the current dengue situation in high-risk Medical Officer of Health (MOH) divisions and strengthen mosquito control programmes.

 

The discussion focused on identifying shortcomings in previous dengue control efforts, recognising high-risk areas, conducting joint mosquito control operations, expanding technical support, strengthening treatment services and reducing dengue-related deaths.

 

Minister Jayatissa said reducing dengue fatalities recently was a significant achievement and stressed the need to continue mosquito control activities even during periods when reported cases decline.

 

He also emphasised that a structured programme should be implemented up to the Grama Niladhari Division level under the supervision of the Ministry of Health.

 

Meanwhile, Director of the National Dengue Control Unit (NDCU) Dr. Kapila Kannangara has stated that although the dengue risk remains, daily reported cases have declined from around 1,300 to between 350 and 400 due to measures implemented so far.

 

According to Dr. Kannangara, a total of 87,536 dengue cases and 63 dengue-related deaths have been reported in Sri Lanka as of yesterday (04). He stressed the importance of continuing mosquito control measures in view of the upcoming rainy season and the impact of climate change.

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