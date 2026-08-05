Iran and Oman reach understanding on coordinates of route through Hormuz, Iran ministry says

Iran and Oman have reached an understanding on the geographic coordinates for a ​shipping route through the Strait of Hormuz, and ‌a joint announcement is being finalised, provided certain third parties did not interfere, Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said on ​Wednesday.

Baghaei added that any such agreement between Iran ​and Oman would not, by itself, guarantee security ⁠in the strategic waterway.

The proposed deal between Iran and ​Oman would give Tehran control over ships entering the Gulf ​through the Strait of Hormuz, a senior Iranian source and two regional officials told Reuters on Wednesday, in one of the ​biggest concessions yet to Iran.

Despite the apparent step towards ​yielding to Iranian demands, the sources pushed back against assertions by ‌U.S. ⁠President Donald Trump that a deal reopening the strait was imminent, saying important details still had to be agreed.

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei described the negotiations ​between Tehran and ​Muscat as "professional" ⁠and "moving forward", saying "the two sides had reached a mutual understanding on the geographical parameters ​of the route under discussion".

Baghaei added that, ​if ⁠some third parties do not obstruct the process, the joint statement between the two countries, containing the main considerations ⁠and ​key points of understanding, was in ​the final stages of review and drafting.

Source: Reuters

--Agencies