Oil slips 5% after US, Iran pause fighting over weekend

Oil prices tumbled ‌5% on Monday after the U.S. and Iran paused strikes over the weekend after two weeks of attacks, raising hopes of a diplomatic solution that would de-escalate the conflict and allow shipping to ​resume in the Strait of Hormuz.

Brent crude futures fell $4.89, or 5.05%, to $91.89 by ​0009 GMT after briefly slipping under the key support level of $90 earlier ⁠in the session.

U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude was at $84.64 a barrel, down $4.67, or ​5.23%.

Both contracts are trading at their lowest levels in nearly a week after rising for ​the past three weeks.

Brent had reached $100 per barrel as the conflict, which reduced oil shipments via the Strait of Hormuz, spilled over to the Red Sea, hindering exports from the world's top exporter, Saudi ​Arabia, via the Bab el-Mandeb strait to Asia.

The U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, ​Mike Waltz, told "Fox News Sunday" and other U.S. media that President Donald Trump had decided to pause U.S. attacks ‌to ⁠allow more time for diplomacy.

"Hopes are rising that a genuine diplomatic path may be opening," IG markets analyst Tony Sycamore said in a note.

"A return to the 14-point MOU (memorandum of understanding) with a little more clarity around control of the Strait of Hormuz ​would be a solid ​starting point."

Despite the pause ⁠in attacks, fewer than 10 commodity vessels passed through the Strait of Hormuz daily during the weekend, shipping data from Kpler showed.

In ​addition, ship traffic through the Bab el-Mandeb strait fell on Sunday ​after Yemeni ⁠Houthis attacked Saudi oil installations along the Red Sea coast, although a third Chinese supertanker exited via the Bab el-Mandeb strait.

"Any rebound in flows through the Strait of Hormuz is likely ⁠to ​prove slow and partial, as many shippers remain wary ​and will want greater confidence in their safety before they bring more empty ships into the Strait," MST ​Marquee analyst Saul Kavonic said.

Source: Reuters

-Agencies