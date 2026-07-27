Increased rainfall expected in parts of the island from tomorrow

A slight increase in rainfall is expected in the southwestern part of the island over the next few days, starting from tomorrow (28), according to the Department of Meteorology.

Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Sabaragamuwa and North-western provinces and in Galle, Matara, Kandy and Nuwara-Eliya districts, today (27), it said.

Showers or thundershowers may occur at a few places in Uva province and in Batticaloa and Ampara districts after 2.00 p.m.

Mainly dry weather will prevail over the other areas of the island, the Met. Department added.

Strong winds about 40-50 kmph can be expected at times over Western slopes of the Central hills, Northern and North-central provinces and in Hambantota, Trincomalee and Puttalam districts.