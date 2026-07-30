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Four including main suspect in physiotherapist murder case further remanded
Jul 30, 202601:19 PM
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Four including main suspect in physiotherapist murder case further remanded
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Four individuals, including the main suspect in the murder of a physiotherapist, his wife and two others accused of assisting him, were further remanded in custody until August 3.

 

The order was issued when the case was recalled before Nuwara Eliya Magistrate Pushpika Jayadasa, Ada Derana reporter said.

 

The groups include the main suspect, a resident of Narammala, his wife, a driver attached to the Kundasale Pradeshiya Sabha and a police inspector from the Kundasale Police Training College.

 

Police launched an investigation after the body of a female was discovered inside a car in Teldeniya on June 17.

 

The postmortem examination confirmed that the death of the 33-year-old physiotherapist attached to the Ampara Hospital, was a homicide caused by strangulation.

 

Following suspicions surrounding the death, police launched a comprehensive investigation. As a result, officers of the Walana Central Anti Vice Striking Force arrested the main suspect, along with his wife and a child on June 24.

 

The 43-year-old main suspect—reportedly the victim’s boyfriend—and his 35-year-old wife, residents of Kosgolla, Horombawa, were taken into custody while travelling by bus in Chavakachcheri, Jaffna, during a coordinated operation carried out by the Walana unit.

 

Separately, a 49-year-old resident of Rajawella was also arrested by officers of the Nuwara Eliya Divisional Criminal Investigation Bureau on charges of providing assistance in concealing the main suspect.

 

Police stated that all suspects were handed over to the Nuwara Eliya Police Station for further investigations.

 

The case will be taken up again on Aug. 3.

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