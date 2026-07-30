TV Derana wins 'Youth TV Channel of the Year' award at New Generation Sri Lanka Youth Top 40 Awards 2026

TV Derana has been recognised as the “Youth TV Channel of the Year” at the New Generation Sri Lanka Youth Top 40 Awards 2026 held in Colombo.

The awards ceremony was held at the Shangri-La Hotel in Colombo, with the participation of several distinguished guests.

The seventh edition of the New Generation Sri Lanka Youth Top 40 Awards was organised to recognise and celebrate youth leadership, innovation, social impact and responsible contributions across various sectors in Sri Lanka.

Turkish Ambassador to Sri Lanka Semih Lütfü Turgut attended the event as the chief guest, while former Parliamentarian and Chairman of the Sri Lanka Cricket Transformation Committee Eran Wickramaratne participated as the guest of honour.

The “Youth TV Channel of the Year” award was presented to TV Derana in recognition of its contribution and excellence in Sri Lanka’s media industry.