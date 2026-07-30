header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Other
Limiting sugar before age two linked to better brain health
Jul 30, 202602:45 PM
Google NewsAdd on Google
Limiting sugar before age two linked to better brain health
Mobitel Inner

Scientists have suggested eating very little sugar up to the age of two may help protect the brain decades later.

 

The research analysed the impact of the end of sugar rationing in the UK which led to a rapid increase in the amount of sugar in people's diets.

 

The results suggest those who were toddlers during sugar rationing had a 23% lower risk of dementia.

 

The study cannot provide definitive proof, but experts say a healthy diet is good for the brain anyway.

This is not the first study to suggest the first 1,000 days of life are critically important for our future health.

 

A suite of studies have been looking at the "natural experiment" of the UK recovering from World War Two and the end of food rationing.

 

When sugar rationing concluded in September 1953, average sugar consumption was estimated to go from around 41g a day (10 sugar cubes) to 80g (20 sugar cubes) almost immediately.

 

Previous research linked this to an increase in type 2 diabetes and blood pressure years later.

 

The latest study looked at nearly 65,000 people taking part in the UK BioBank project.

 

The analysis - by the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology - looked at children growing up either side of sugar rationing.

 

They argued sugar rationing up to the age of two was linked to a 23% lower level of dementia and the disease being diagnosed two-and-a-half years later.

 

"Our findings suggest that limiting sugar during the earliest stages of life may have lasting benefits for brain health," said researcher Jiazhen Zheng.

 

The data was published in the journal Neurology.

 

But Zheng said "further research is needed" to understand whether sugar was having this effect.

 

"They may be onto something," said Rachel Richardson, the methods support unit lead for evidence production and methods directorate at Cochrane, an independent non-profit network that gathers and summarises medical research.

 

However, she said this "does not represent a smoking gun" linking early sugar intake to dementia.

 

One big issue is, it is impossible to know how much sugar each of the people in the study were actually eating, merely when they were born relative to sugar rationing.

 

"This evidence relates to people born in the 1940s and 1950s and so its applicability to young children today is limited - for example, weaning took place earlier and this would have a large impact on the early nutrition of babies and children," said Richardson.

 

Prof Ian Maidment, professor of clinical pharmacy at Aston University, said: "It is an interesting idea, it helps inform debate, but in my opinion we need more evidence."

 

He said connecting "something that happened 80 years ago" and projecting that onto health now meant there were "loads" of other factors that could be playing a role.

 

Dr Sara Rodrigues, from Alzheimer's Research UK, said: "It's important to remember that this was an observational study.

 

"This means it can identify links between diet and dementia risk, but it cannot prove that eating less sugar directly prevents dementia.

 

"Eating a healthy, balanced diet is one of the best ways to support your brain health and it's never too late to make positive changes."

 

Source: BBC

-Agencies

MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka on El Niño alert: Rains expected in Oct-Nov, heat waves not expected in Sri Lanka

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

BASL condemns MP Asitha Niroshana’s allegations as "false and malicious"

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

Sri Lanka’s dengue death toll rises to 61 as cases exceed 80,000

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

No-confidence motion against Justice Minister defeated in Parliament with majority of 116 votes

Lassana Flora