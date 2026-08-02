Suspect arrested over Mount Lavinia cemetery shooting attempt

The suspect allegedly involved in the attempted shooting of the father of underworld figure "Sando", who is believed to be hiding overseas, has been arrested today (02).

Officers of the Western Province South Crime Division apprehended the suspect after tracing him to a house in Mihintale, where he had reportedly been in hiding.

Police investigations have revealed that the suspect was allegedly paid Rs. 280,000 by underworld figure "Kos Malli" to carry out the attack at the Nisala Sevana Cemetery in Mount Lavinia.

According to police, the suspect had previously been remanded in custody in connection with a separate shooting in 2025 before being released on bail on July 13. He is alleged to have carried out the attack on July 19.

The suspect is scheduled to be produced for an identification parade.

Police also said the suspect is a former member of the Sri Lanka Army Special Forces, having left the military in 2015.