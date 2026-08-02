header logo
සිංහලதமிழ்
Rhythms of Lanka
Mogo Academy
Latest
Suspect arrested over Mount Lavinia cemetery shooting attempt
12h ago
Google NewsAdd on Google
Suspect arrested over Mount Lavinia cemetery shooting attempt
Mobitel Inner

The suspect allegedly involved in the attempted shooting of the father of underworld figure "Sando", who is believed to be hiding overseas, has been arrested today (02).

 

Officers of the Western Province South Crime Division apprehended the suspect after tracing him to a house in Mihintale, where he had reportedly been in hiding.

 

Police investigations have revealed that the suspect was allegedly paid Rs. 280,000 by underworld figure "Kos Malli" to carry out the attack at the Nisala Sevana Cemetery in Mount Lavinia.

 

According to police, the suspect had previously been remanded in custody in connection with a separate shooting in 2025 before being released on bail on July 13. He is alleged to have carried out the attack on July 19.

 

The suspect is scheduled to be produced for an identification parade.

 

Police also said the suspect is a former member of the Sri Lanka Army Special Forces, having left the military in 2015.

RelatedNews
Father of alleged organized crime figure shot at Mount Lavinia cemetery

Father of alleged organized crime figure shot at Mount Lavinia cemetery

Jul 19, 202605:32 PM
Motorcyclist arrested over Mount Lavinia cemetery shooting; overseas crime figure behind shooting

Motorcyclist arrested over Mount Lavinia cemetery shooting; overseas crime figure behind shooting

Jul 27, 202601:41 PM
MostRead
Mobitel Upahara
VideoStories
“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

“Prisoners’ safety must be guaranteed by the govt” Several factions demand answers from Minister

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

Mahara Prison unrest damage estimated at Rs. 150 million; Video evidence and masterminds under probe

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

"Bringing smiles to little hearts" Children learn the art of kite-making at Derana Kite Workshop

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

“Need to find out if it was controlled from outside”; Justice Minister on Mahara Prison unrest

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

ADB extends $200M to help Sri Lanka tackle economic pressures from Middle East conflict

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

Ceypetco announces that fuel prices will remain unchanged in August

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

'Suwa Seriya' free ambulance service marks 10 years as India pledges 100 more ambulances

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

Ex-Defence Secretary and ex-IGP sentenced to death over failure to prevent 2019

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

TV Derana named ‘Youth TV Channel of the Year’at 7th New Generation "Youth Top40" Awards

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Latest S&P assessment reflects Sri Lanka’s rising investor confidence and economic stability

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

Buddhists across Sri Lanka observe sacred Esala Full Moon Poya today

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Govt. seeking a one-party rule” - Sajith also opposes govt. move to extend retirement age of judges

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

“Modern rulers cannot tolerate the saffron robe ”Maha Sangha calls for protection of Buddhasasana

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Cabinet approves contentious proposal to extend retirement age of all judges

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Government will not expand paddy cultivation - Minister Lalkantha

Lassana Flora