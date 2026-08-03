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Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin
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Flood warning issued for low-lying areas of Mahaweli River Basin
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The Department of Irrigation has issued a flood warning, stating that several low-lying areas of the Mahaweli River are at risk of flooding within the next 24 hours, due to the rainfall in upper catchment areas of the Mahaweli River over the past few hours.

 

The warning, issued at 12:30 p.m. today (03), will remain in effect until 12:30 a.m. tomorrow (04).

 

According to the Department, the advisory applies specifically to low-lying areas associated with the
Mahaweli River in the following Divisional Secretariat Divisions: Udunuwara, Udapalatha, Yatinuwara,
Ganga Ihala Korale, Pasbage Korale and Gangawata Korale.

 

Residents living in low-lying areas and in close proximity to the Mahaweli River have been urged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautionary measures to safeguard themselves and their property against possible flooding.

 

The Department has also requested the relevant disaster management authorities to take immediate preparedness and response measures where necessary.

 

With further rainfall expected in the coming days, the Department of Irrigation has urged the public to exercise maximum caution and remain alert to any changes in weather and river conditions.

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