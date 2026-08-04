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Cabinet approves amendment bill seeking to extend judges' retirement age – Minister
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Cabinet approves amendment bill seeking to extend judges' retirement age – Minister
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Sri Lanka's Cabinet of Ministers has approved the proposed Constitutional Amendment Bill that includes provisions to extend the retirement age of judges.

 

Accordingly, speaking on TV Derana's “360°” programme last night (04), the Minister of Justice stated that the Cabinet approved increasing the retirement age of all judges by amending the Constitution and the Judicature Act.

 

Minister of Justice Harshana Nanayakkara said the draft Bill will now be published in the Government Gazette.

 

The proposed amendment includes extending the retirement age of judges by two years, increasing the number of judges in the Court of Appeal and High Courts, and limiting the tenure of the Chief Justice to six years.

 

Minister Nanayakkara further stated that once the Bill is gazetted, petitions may be filed before the courts challenging its provisions, in accordance with the constitutional process.

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