Youth arrested with Ice, weapons in Boralesgamuwa

A suspected organized crime gang member has been arrested with crystal methamphetamine (‘Ice’) and sharp weapons during a raid along Lake Road I Boralesgamuwa, police said.

The arrest was made by officers of the Walana Central Anti-Corruption Unit during a raid conducted yesterday (04) based on intelligence information.

Police seized 23.5 grams of Ice, a sword and a knife from the suspect's possession before handing him over to the Boralesgamuwa Police.

The suspect, a 20-year-old resident of Boralesgamuwa, is believed to have been involved in operating a local drug trafficking network on behalf of an organized crime figure and drug trafficker currently based overseas, according to police investigations.

Police further alleged that the suspect was hiding in a house with the sword and knife while planning to carry out a murder when he was arrested.

Investigators also found that the suspect has multiple pending cases at several police stations over alleged offences including abduction, assault, causing grievous injuries with sharp weapons and drug trafficking.

Further investigations are underway.