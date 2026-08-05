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Schools reopen in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya except Hatton Education Zone
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Schools reopen in Kandy, Nuwara Eliya except Hatton Education Zone
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Government schools in the Kandy and Nuwara Eliya districts, except those in the Hatton Education Zone, will reopen today (05) after being temporarily closed due to adverse weather conditions.

 

The Central Province Department of Education had ordered the closure of schools in the two districts as a precautionary measure amid heavy rainfall and the risk of weather-related disasters.

 

Meanwhile, the Disaster Management Centre (DMC) said the prevailing adverse weather has affected 11,832 people from 3,014 families across nine districts.

 

The DMC also reported eight weather-related deaths, while one house was destroyed and 290 others sustained partial damage.

 

According to the DMC's latest situation report, a total of 3,538 displaced people are currently being sheltered at 51 temporary safe centres.

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