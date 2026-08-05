STF seizes hashish worth over Rs. 50 million in Minuwangoda raid

A suspect has been arrested with 12 kilograms of hashish worth over Rs. 50 million during a raid carried out by the Special Task Force (STF) in Ambagahawatta, Minuwangoda.

The raid was conducted by officers of the STF Intelligence Division at the Gonahena Camp based on information received.

According to the STF, the suspect was arrested while travelling on a motorcycle in Minuwangoda. A search conducted at the time of the arrest resulted in the recovery of six kilograms of hashish in his possession.

Further investigations led STF officers to the suspect's residence, where another six kilograms of hashish were discovered.

The suspect has been handed over to the Minuwangoda Police for further investigations and legal proceedings.