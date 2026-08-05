Jetstar introduces fees for carry-on luggage in overhead lockers

Australians have responded with a mixture of outrage and support after budget airline Jetstar announced it would start charging customers to use overhead lockers.

From February the airline is scrapping its 7kg limit on hand luggage. Instead all passengers will be allowed a smaller bag that can fit under the seat in front and the option to pay for space for a larger bag in the overhead locker and priority boarding.

The move comes after "extensive research and feedback" and was similar to the policies of other low cost airlines, Jetstar said.

It was met with a mixed response by Australians on social media, with some asking whether the airline would also start charging customers to use the toilet.

In a statement Jetstar said prices for overhead luggage would start at A$25 ($18; £13) for shorter flights such as Launceston to Sydney, but could vary. A flight from Cairns to Tokyo for example would cost A$52.

A spokesperson for Jetstar told the BBC that the prices quoted were a "fair example" of what customers would have to pay for the hand luggage but that prices could rise "based on demand" and so could not be guaranteed.

When the BBC looked at flights from Sydney to Osaka the price quoted for carry-on was $60 each way.

The airline would no longer routinely weigh passengers' bags before boarding but asked that customers' keep their bags to 10kg in weight so they could lift it themselves, Jetstar said.

"The change follows extensive research and feedback from customers and crew who consistently identified having bags weighed at the gate and struggling to find room in overhead lockers as the more stressful parts of the airport experience," Jetstar said.

Jetstar CEO Stephanie Tully said the changes would “make better use of overhead locker space, streamline boarding and help more flights depart on time.”

Other low cost airlines such as Britain's EasyJet and Ireland's RyanAir have similar policies.

But the move was met with anger from some on social media.

"Minimum of $25 to use an overhead locker in the plane. What next? A fee to use the toilet?" one user posted.

"We pay for food and drink, the seat and checked baggage already... what's next... $10 for the use of soap and toilet paper in the bathroom?" another asked, while one wrote: “I don't get it. Airlines encourage you to take less stuff, hand luggage only to save costs, then they turn around and slug you for it.”

Nevertheless, some users were supportive of the changes saying they were "about time" as too many large suitcases in overhead lockers routinely left "No room for a jacket or hand bag ".

"Sick of people with several bags taking all the space. This is what happens when you are selfish and inconsiderate. We all get punished," another person posted.

Source: BBC

– Agencies