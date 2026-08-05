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Kotmale Dam spill gates opened; Residents downstream urged to stay alert
21h ago
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Kotmale Dam spill gates opened; Residents downstream urged to stay alert
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The spill gates and silt sluice of the Kotmale Gamini Dissanayake Reservoir were opened this morning (05) as excess water began to be released into the Kotmale Oya, the Sri Lanka Mahaweli Authority said.

 

The Authority’s Resident Engineer stated that water is currently being discharged at a rate of approximately 130 cubic metres per second.

 

Following the opening of the spill gates, authorities have warned of possible flooding in low-lying areas downstream of the Kotmale Dam and along the Mahaweli River.

 

Residents in areas including Nugawela, Riverside, Mawathura, Ulapane, Gampola, Weligalla, Gelioya, Peradeniya, Katugastota and Polgolla have been urged to remain alert and take necessary precautions to protect lives and property.

 

The Mahaweli Authority said the rate of water release from the reservoir may be increased or reduced depending on the volume of water entering the reservoir.

 

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