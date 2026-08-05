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India Foreign Secretary calls on Sri Lanka President, review key bilateral projects
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India Foreign Secretary calls on Sri Lanka President, review key bilateral projects
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Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has called on President Anura Kumara Dissanayake in Colombo today (05).

 

The discussions focused on issues of mutual interest and review of key bilateral projects, including India-assisted development projects in Sri Lanka, the Indian High Commission in Colombo said in a post on ‘X’.

 

Following the meeting, both sides exchanged agreements on INR-denominated Lines of Credit for USD 350 million, which form part of the USD 450 million reconstruction package extended to Sri Lanka following Cyclone Ditwah.

 

The High Commission of India further added that the LoCs will support reconstruction, infrastructure development, and procurement requirements that arose in the aftermath of the cyclone.

 

Misri, who is on a one-day official visit to Sri Lanka, also met his Sri Lankan counterpart Aruni Ranaraja in Colombo on Wednesday and discussed ways to further deepen bilateral ties. 

 

During the meeting, the two officials discussed regional and global issues of mutual interest.

 

Earlier in the day, Misri held a meeting with Sri Lankan Foreign Minister Vijitha Herath in Colombo, where both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation across priority sectors.

 

India's High Commissioner to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha, and other officials were present during the meeting.

 

"Foreign Secretary Shri Vikram Misri called on the Foreign Minister of Sri Lanka, Hon'ble Vijitha Herath, during his visit to Colombo. Ongoing cooperation in key priority areas was reviewed during the meeting," the Indian mission posted on X.

 

During his visit to Sri Lanka, Misri is also scheduled to call on Prime Minister Harini Amarasuriya, and others.

 

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