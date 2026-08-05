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India urges Sri Lanka to hold provincial elections ‘at the earliest’
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India urges Sri Lanka to hold provincial elections ‘at the earliest’
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Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri has urged the Sri Lankan leadership to hold the long-delayed elections to the Provincial Councils “at the earliest” and to “fully implement” constitutional provisions to meet the aspirations of the Tamil people, according to the Indian Ministry of External Affairs.

 

Issuing a statement, the Indian External Affairs Ministry said, during Indian Foreign Secretary Misri’s visit to Sri Lanka, he also highlighted bilateral discussions on Indian assistance to Sri Lanka’s recovery from Cyclone Ditwah, collaborations in the energy sector and possible upgradation of the trade agreement.

 

The two sides discussed modalities for the faster implementation of India-backed initiatives, including the Unique Digital Identity project, development of the eastern district of Trincomalee as an energy hub, and the rehabilitation and modernisation of Kankesanthurai harbour in Jaffna. 

 

Meanwhile, President’s Media Division said the discussions between President Anura Kumara Dissanayake and Indian Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri focused on “further strengthening cooperation between the two countries in areas including technology, energy and trade, in a manner that would deliver mutual benefits to both nations“. However, it made no mention of any discussion of the provincial elections. 

 

The PMD said the President sought India’s support and “fullest cooperation” in combating drug trafficking, and underscored the importance of regional cooperation in addressing the challenges posed by climate change.  

 

The reference in New Delhi’s statement to the provincial elections draws attention at a time when a recently formed common platform, representing Tamil-speaking ethnic minorities, has been pushing for the same, including at a meeting with President Dissanayake on August 03, 2026.  

 

The terms of nine Provincial Councils expired between 2017 and 2019, and successive governments have delayed holding elections to them. President Dissanayake’s National People’s Power (NPP), in its campaign ahead of its election win in 2024, promised to hold the polls within a year of assuming power.

 

– with Agencies inputs --

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