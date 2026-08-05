Dr. Harsha Suranga Fernando appointed new Central Province Governor

Retired public health specialist, Dr. Harsha Suranga Fernando, has taken oath as the new Governor of Central Province before President Anura Kumara Dissanayake at the Presidential Secretariat today (05).

Dr. Fernando obtained his MBBS degree from the Faculty of Medicine, University of Peradeniya, and has over 26 years of professional service in the public health sector. He has served as a public health specialist in the Kandy, Matale and Kegalle districts.

Dr. Fernando has also gained international experience, including research work affiliated with the Monash Centre for Occupational and Environmental Health in Australia, and served as an immunization specialist for the World Health Organization (WHO) in Timor-Leste and Indonesia.